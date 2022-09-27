DROUGHT

Higher than normal rainfall prompted the S.C. Drought Response Committee to downgrade the drought status for 10 counties in the coastal plain of South Carolina during a Sept. 1 meeting via conference call.

Lancaster County was upgraded to incipient status, and three counties — Chester, Union and York — were upgraded to moderate. Fourteen other counties remain in incipient drought: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda and Spartanburg.

