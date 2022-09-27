TYSON HOPE

Tyson Foods Monroe recently donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster. Here, the food is unloaded in Lancaster.

 courtesy of James Parker

MONROE, N.C. — Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal.

HOPE in Lancaster is a nonprofit that provides assistance, resources and referrals that allow individuals and families in crisis situations the opportunity to recover from and move beyond short-term emergencies. Its Fresh & Health Food Initiative provides meal assistance to ensure nutrition is a priority, while clients bridge any financial gaps during a difficult time.

