MONROE, N.C. — Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal.
HOPE in Lancaster is a nonprofit that provides assistance, resources and referrals that allow individuals and families in crisis situations the opportunity to recover from and move beyond short-term emergencies. Its Fresh & Health Food Initiative provides meal assistance to ensure nutrition is a priority, while clients bridge any financial gaps during a difficult time.
“HOPE in Lancaster is deeply grateful for the support of Tyson Foods in our community. Their recent donation made it possible for us to provide much-needed meat to the people of Lancaster,” said Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster. “Protein is an essential part of the diet but some weeks, we don’t have enough. Tyson Foods made it possible for us to meet that need in our community.”
Tyson Foods is deeply committed to relieving hunger in the U.S. and helping communities affected by food insecurity. The company is proud to support the work of HOPE in Lancaster and its contributions to the local community.
During Hunger Action Month, the company recently donated $2.5 million and 2.5 million pounds of protein through its partnership with Feeding America. The global protein provider is on pace to donate more than 64 million meals in 2022.
“Tyson Foods is dedicated to helping families in need in our local Metrolina communities, and we are proud to partner with great organizations that are doing so much good,” said James Parker, chaplain for the Tyson Foods Monroe complex. “We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate, and working with partners like HOPE in Lancaster to provide high-quality protein is one way we can help make a difference.”
