First, I want to thank you for re-electing me to the S.C. House of Rep- resentatives with my largest margin of victory yet. I am excited to continue to be your voice in Columbia for the next two years.
Fixing our roads is something that I take very seriously and has been one of my priorities since I was first elected to the General Assembly. In keeping with that promise, I wanted to let you know about many roads in Lancaster County that are going to be repaved over the next two years. Some of these were possible due to work done by the General Assembly, which “paved the way” for these projects to move forward:
County Transportation Committee 2023 projects
The Transportation Committee is a volunteer board appointed by the county’s legislative delegation, upon the recommendation of Lancaster County Council, which selects road projects to be funded by revenue from the state’s gas tax. I was proud to support a one-time state budget funding boost that roughly quadrupled the committee’s annual funding. When the state has excess funds, our roads should always a top priority:
• Pheasant Road/Dover Lane
County sales tax projects
Work on these roads was approved by voters in the 2020 general election, but would have to wait for another four years to be funded.
I was able to pass a proviso in the state budget that allowed Lancaster County the ability to move these roads up to the top. The adoption of this provision will allow these roads to be repaved or reconstructed years earlier. I was proud to help make this happen.
• Hunters Ridge Subdivision
• Providence Crossing Subdivision
• Catawba Ridge Boulevard
These projects are in addition to regular S.C. Department of Transportation paving and construction projects, which I will report on later.
Combined, we will soon see the largest amount of road work in Lancaster County history. We have a strong partnership between the state, Lancaster County and the Transportation Committee, which is getting results!
I will do all I can to keep this much-needed progress moving in the years to come. Thank you for your continued support.
Brandon Newton represents District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives.