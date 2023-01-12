First, I want to thank you for re-electing me to the S.C. House of Rep- resentatives with my largest margin of victory yet. I am excited to continue to be your voice in Columbia for the next two years.

Fixing our roads is something that I take very seriously and has been one of my priorities since I was first elected to the General Assembly. In keeping with that promise, I wanted to let you know about many roads in Lancaster County that are going to be repaved over the next two years. Some of these were possible due to work done by the General Assembly, which “paved the way” for these projects to move forward:

Brandon Newton represents District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives.

Trending Videos