The 125th General Assembly is beginning to pick up speed as bills begin to work their way to the floor of the House of Representatives for debate. Last week, we began to pass bills over to the Senate. Here is what we have been working on so far.
Trafficking fentanyl
The fentanyl crisis is affecting every community across our state. There is a good chance that you yourself know of someone who has died from this dangerous drug. South Carolina currently does not have a fentanyl trafficking criminal offense. I cosponsored a bill this year that would fix this problem.
This bill declares fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug, increases the penalties for drug offenders and creates a mandatory minimum of 10-25 years on the first offense of trafficking. I believe those who are addicted should be helped and treated, but those who are trafficking in these drugs should be put behind bars for the damage they are causing our nation. I am proud to cosponsor and vote for this bill.
Increasing reserves
You may remember on the November ballot you were asked to change our constitution to require the General Assembly to increase our required reserves. This came from a bill I sponsored last session to do this. You voted overwhelmingly to make this change. Last week, we ratified your vote to formally change our state constitution.
South Carolina will now set aside 10% of our normal budget each year to have as reserve if our state ever hits another economic downturn. Without these savings, it would force the state to cut programs like education or health care in order to make up the difference. Saving money and preparing for a rainy day is always a good thing and I was proud to vote for this ratification.
Memorials
Something many people don’t know is that the General Assembly can name highways and intersections after people. This is something that is done very rarely as it is an honor. Last week, two bills I authored and supported by the entire delegation passed to honor two of Lancaster County’s finest citizens.
• S.C. 9 from the Lancaster Bypass to the intersection of S.C. 522 in Buford will be named Sheriff Williford Lee Faile Memorial Highway.
• The intersection of U.S. 521 and Hubbard Drive will be named the Charles Alan Bundy Memorial Intersection.
These great men served our community well and I believe it is only right that we honor them. Later this year signs will be erected to honor these great men.
ClosingIt is an honor to serve you in Columbia and I thankful for the opportunity. If I can ever be of any help to you, please reach out to me at 803-212-6874.
Brandon Newton represents District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives.