The S.C. House is approaching the halfway point of this year’s regular legislative session. We passed two big bills last week and also got one of the greatest economic development announcements in our state’s history. Here is what happened last week in South Carolina.
Keeping repeat offenders behind bars
Far too often when we read in the news, we see that the overwhelming amount of crime is committed by the same individuals. Gov. Henry McMaster, in his state of the state speech, set out a plan to stop the revolving door of violent criminals who are out on bond continuing to commit crimes.
I cosponsored a bill that passed last week that would create a new charge of five years if you are out on bond for a violent crime and commit another violent crime. Bond should not be an excuse to continue to commit crimes simply because your trial is still pending. This bill, if passed by the S.C. Senate, should keep the worst criminals off our streets.
Protecting education options
The House passed an amendment to our state constitution that I proudly cosponsored. This amendment repeals the Blane Amendment, which bars state dollars from going to private or religious institutions for educational purposes. This was added to our constitution in the late 1800s because of anti-Catholic feelings. This included the fear of Southerners that the Catholic Church would educate freed slaves and their descendants. This horrible past has no place in our state constitution.
A recent state Supreme Court decision dealing with this amendment in our constitution has now put in jeopardy the program that allows funding for 4-year-old kindergarten for many in our state to go to private daycare centers. It also endangers scholarships that go to students who attend private colleges like Wofford, Furman and many more. If we do nothing, all of these programs could go away.
If passed by the Senate, it would go to you, the voters, for your approval and I hope you would join me in removing this archaic amendment.
4,000 new jobs
On March 3, it was announced that Scout Motors, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, is building its production facility in South Carolina. Scout Motors will be creating 4,000 new jobs in Phase 1, which will be located along I-77 in Blythewood. That is a 45-minute drive or less from all parts of District 45. This will be a transformative project for South Carolina, not only because of the 4,000 jobs created directly, but because of all the suppliers who will choose to locate in the surrounding area. I plan on doing everything I can to support this project as we prove South Carolina is open for business.
Closing
The House will be taking up the budget next week. My next update will be a review of many of highlights of this year’s budget. As always, please reach out if you ever have any questions.
Republican Brandon Newton represents District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives.