Her funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Wells Church in Rock Hill, with the Rev. Maurice Revell officiating.
Viewing was Friday, Nov. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughter, Nylah J. Clyburn; son, David L. Clyburn Jr.; her parents and stepmother, Gwen Stephens; sister, Ariana N. Stephens; brothers, Jadon L. Stephens and DeAndre J. Cunningham; grandparents, Camille Stephens, Sherri Griffin, Thomas Mungo; godparent, Kimberly Witherspoon; and life companion, David Clyburn.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.