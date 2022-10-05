Local law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to what turned out to be a false report of an active shooter at a local school Wednesday morning.
At 11:35 a.m. Oct. 5, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications received a call of an active shooter at South Middle School in Lancaster.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, Lancaster Police Department and other agencies responded immediately.
The school was placed on lock down. Officers cleared the campus building-by-building and found no shooter or unauthorized person on the campus.
No weapons were brought onto the campus. No shooting occurred on the campus.
It is believed that the incident was fabricated and is similar to other incidents at several schools throughout the state the same morning.
The sheriff’s office will investigate this false call and take appropriate action concerning whoever was involved.
All students and employees are safe, and no injuries occurred. There is no present threat to students or employees at any school in the district.
The school day will continue at all schools throughout the district.
Parents are discouraged from coming to South Middle School or any other school in the district to pick up students. Parents who do intend to pick up their students from South Middle should drive into the car rider line in an orderly fashion and wait for further instructions.