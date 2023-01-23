Love is in the air as Noel & Maria bring their Valentine show, “Songs in the Key of Love,” to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
The beloved jazz duo will celebrate love and romance with some of the greatest songs ever written, including “My Funny Valentine,” “L-O-V-E,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Noel Freidline and Maria Howell have played together for nearly a decade. Their onstage chemistry is magic. Their witty banter and trusting rapport create a seamless, flawless performance and they are backed with outstanding players on drums and bass. Their intimacy extends to the audience, making attendees feel as though they are among friends. At the end of the show, many in the crowd line up near the stage and chat with both performers. Some present flowers and others just want to thank them for the shared experience.
“Noel and Maria are now regulars at the center,” said CAC concerts organizer John Craig. “They are scheduled for four concerts in 2023, including this Valentine’s performance, retrospective programs of Ella Fitzgerald and The Beatles, and their mesmerizing Christmas show.”
The Christmas show will be a double-hitter this year, with the addition of a matinee performance to the evening event.
“We hate having to turn away patrons when a show is sold out, and hope this will solve the overbooked Christmas concert situation,” Craig said.
Howell thinks of the fans as her friends.
“I always look forward to spending time in Lancaster and performing at the Lancaster CAC,” the vocalist said. “The room is embracing, which makes it easy to get wrapped up in the artistry and the audience is like no other — simply wonderful.”
Howell, a Gastonia native, found her vocal gift singing in churches as a young girl. It is no wonder she feels right at home in Lancaster’s old church. The vaulted stone arch with the celestial blue backlight is a fitting stage for Howell. The acoustics are a perfect fit for her expressive and soulful voice.
Howell has also acted in “The Color Purple,” “The Blind Side,” “The Hunger Games” and countless other movies and TV shows. She has shared the stage with the likes of Ray Charles, Najee, Tim Rice, George Benson and Nancy Wilson.
Freidline, a multi-talented bandleader, pianist, vocalist, writer, arranger and educator, has lived in Charlotte since 2003. In his 30-year career, the Kansas native has produced nine albums and traveled all over the world playing his music. He has opened for Tony Bennett, David Sandborn, Kenny G and Rosemary Clooney.
He is also a gifted storyteller with a great sense of humor and infectious enthusiasm. He teaches music at Davidson Day School and is the bandleader for Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte.
Get your tickets soon. Every Noel & Maria concert at the CAC sold out in 2022. Advance tickets ($25 plus a small service fee) can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons should call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $30.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County.