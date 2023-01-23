LANNWS-01-25-23 JAZZ CONCERT

Jazz duo Noel & Maria bring their Valentine show, “Songs in the Key of Love,” to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Noel Freidline

Love is in the air as Noel & Maria bring their Valentine show, “Songs in the Key of Love,” to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.

The beloved jazz duo will celebrate love and romance with some of the greatest songs ever written, including “My Funny Valentine,” “L-O-V-E,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

