Noland White Jr., 45, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
A son of Noland White Sr. and Betty McGriff Tillman, he was born Oct. 31, 1977, in Lancaster. He was married to Remekia Barr White.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Pleasant Plains Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was Thursday, Dec. 8.
Survivors include his wife; son, Noland White III; daughter, Zaria Hale; parents; brothers, Lorenzo Brown, and Nathan White; sisters, Timika Harris, Kekela Funderburk and Chiyoko Funderburk; grandmother, Myrtle Henderson; and three grandchildren
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.