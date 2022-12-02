Aug. 25, 1928-
Nov. 26, 2022
ROCK HILL — Mrs. Norma Pearson Nivens, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.
A funeral was held Thursday Dec. 1, in the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Emily Sutton presiding. Burial followed at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.
Recently a resident of White Oak Manor in Lancaster, Mrs. Nivens was a lifelong resident of Rock Hill. A graduate of Rock Hill High School, Mrs. Nivens worked at the ticket window of the Capital Theater, at J.C. Penney as a front-window dresser, and then, later, for 15 years at Celanese Fibers Corp. She met her lifelong husband of 75 years at J.C. Penney. She was a gentle Christian lady and was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife.
Mrs. Nivens was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd H. Pearson and Myrtle McCoy Pearson; four brothers, Lloyd Hobson Pearson Jr., George M. Pearson, James O. Pearson (infant) and Perry W. Pearson; and two sisters, Helen Pearson Myers Carmena and Jeanette Pearson Hunsucker Bratton.
Survivors include her husband, David S. Nivens Sr. of Lancaster; sister, Jean Pearson Safdy (Max) of Point Harbor, N.C.; three children, David S. Nivens Jr. of High Point, N.C., Richard L. Nivens (Roxanne) of Lancaster and Carol Nivens Watson (Dennis) of Rock Hill; six grandchildren, Heather Watson St. Clair (Bobby), Allison Watson Vogel (Jason), Norma “Shellie” Nivens, Elizabeth Nivens Dillingham (Curwood), Claire Nivens Pasquinelli (Rich) and Lydia Nivens Larson (Phil); and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Phil Larson Jr.