This was a little surprising, frankly, but it will be a good thing. On Monday (Jan. 23), I was appointed to serve on the House Rules Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

As a general statement, the Rules Committee ultimately decides which bills or amendments are brought before the House for consideration. In other words, this committee has a tremendous amount of power (and responsibility).

Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trending Videos