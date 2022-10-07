Nutramax Laboratories founder Robert “Doctor Bob” Henderson often wonders if failing at one business was a godsend in his life.
“We had a humble beginning, just had two employees,” Henderson said Thursday, Oct. 6. “I had lost a business and sometimes you have to lose a business to get really good at what you are doing.
“That’s what some people don’t realize today. Defeat can be good and you can really learn a lot from losing,” he said.
A maker of nutritional supplements for people and pets, the community-minded company that’s built on faith in God, biblical business principals and putting people ahead of profits celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday with the ribbon-cutting of a 200,000-square-foot expansion at its Lancaster Business Park production facility.
“The Lord just opened doors for us again and again, and all along, provided for us things we could never do for ourselves ” Henderson said. “So really, our job is to honor Him in the way we treat our employees, the way we treat our community and the way we treat everyone we come into contact with. That’s our biggest goal. If you do that, the Lord will take care of everything else.”
The anniversary and ribbon-cutting celebration brought a who’s who of state dignitaries to town, including Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Rep. Ralph Norman (R-5).
An estimated 700 people attended the celebration, including the green-shirt clad Nutramax workforce. Some visitors were treated to limited building tours at the state-of-the-art production facility on Quality Drive.
Norman noted that during the tour he spoke with a Nutramax worker who commutes from Greenville to Lancaster.
“That’s the commitment that you see…. I can tell you on a federal level, there is not a city or a state in the country that would not want Nutramax,” the congressman said.
‘All about the people’
A local economic juggernaut, the company has created 670 jobs and invested about $100 million since coming to Lancaster in 2010. Privately owned, Nutramax Laboratories is now the leading manufacturer in Lancaster County.
“It’s all about the people,” McMaster said. “I get the privilege of speaking to business people from around the world very often. They are looking for places to invest hundreds of millions of dollars and there is a big risk that goes along with that. You pick the wrong spot, you might lose the company, so they are very careful.”
McMaster laced his comments with several light-hearted jokes and praise for Nutramax.
The governor noted that industries considering the Palmetto State like the overall business climate, the right-to-work laws and a dedicated, dependable workforce like the one at Nutramax.
“What these people are talking about when they are looking to invest someplace in the world, they’re talking about the people,” the governor said. “That is what always makes the difference.”
South Carolina, he said, now has a reputation as a “handshake state,” which has become a strong selling point.
“They love the fact we just cut income taxes on everybody and eliminated income taxes on retired veterans. We just did that last year,” McMaster said over a round of applause. Police salaries have increased, as has pay for starting teachers by 25%, the governor said.
“We’ve had one of the best years — probably the best, all things considered — in our history with about an $8 billion budget and a $2 billion surplus. That’s more than we expected and because we did not shut down. We used common sense.”
McMaster noted that much of the construction of the Nutramax expansion on Quality Drive took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t shut down because common sense says you don’t shut down,” he said. “Common sense, that’s a good thing.”
This expansion is the third for Nutramax since the company relocated here 12 years ago.
And another expansion is in the works. In June, the company announced plans to invest $30 million and create 200 more jobs at the old 250,000-square-foot Cardinal Health facility in Indian Land.
Stefanie Stacks, Nutramax director of corporate affairs, noted while the expansion is a magnificent addition, its employees are responsible for its success.
“It’s the people in these green shirts that make the difference,” she said.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.