Angelo Maurice Watts, 47, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
A son of the late Billy Jean Watts and late Deborah Truesdale Baskin, he was born Nov. 13, 1974, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was held Friday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Markeithian and Keve Watts, both of Lancaster; daughter, ReRe Watts of Lancaster; sisters, Keibe Watts, Audrey Baskin, Sharnice Baskin and Kierra Baskin, all of Lancaster; life companion, Shonta Seegars; two grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.