Antavion Ky’Rek Nelson, 14, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
A son of Yolanda Caskey and Antonio Nelson, he was born Aug. 15, 2008, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; grandparents, Charlene Mingo, Brenda Nelson, Leon Caskey Sr., Eric Blair and JoJo Tinsley; great-grandmother, Maggie Bell Caskey; godparents, Monita Ferguson and Lareakus Cunningham; and godsister, Azariah Gladden.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.