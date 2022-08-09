LANCASTER — Mrs. Aurie Curtis Corbett “KoKo” Robinson, 92, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
She was born March 26, 1930, in Springfield, a daughter of the late Andrew Curtis Corbett and the late Edna May Tarrant Corbett. She was the wife of Dan Morrow Robinson Sr. Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Springfield High School. After high school, she began working for her uncle with Argo Trucking Co. in Orangeburg. Following that, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Lancaster and a house mother at Epworth Orphanage in Columbia. In 1956, she became employed with Springs Industries on the cutting edge of programming, as a computer programmer, which she excelled at. In the late 1950s, Mrs. Robinson was in the Lancaster Little Theater. In 1961, she married Mr. Dan Robinson and had two wonderful children. In October 1990, she took an early retirement.
Following retirement, Mrs. Robinson enjoyed bird-watching, especially hummingbirds and bluebirds. She loved Clemson football, going to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Shiloh ARP Church. She worked in the nursery for 57 years, where she loved working with the children. She was treasurer for 20 years and was a woman of the church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband of 61 years; Dan M. Robinson Sr.; her two children, Dan Morrow Robinson Jr. (Julie), Phillip Scott Robinson (Cynthia); and four grandchildren, Caroline, Fischer, Phillip Jr. and Naomi Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Edna Corbett; and her four siblings, Herbert Corbett, Harvey Corbett, Elouise Ayer and Claire Batten.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Revs. Dean Franklin of Shiloh ARP Church and Mark Miller of Clover ARP Church. Burial will follow at Shiloh ARP Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service Wednesday at Shiloh ARP Church.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Aurie Robinson.