LANCASTER — Mrs. Aurie Curtis Corbett “KoKo” Robinson, 92, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

She was born March 26, 1930, in Springfield, a daughter of the late Andrew Curtis Corbett and the late Edna May Tarrant Corbett. She was the wife of Dan Morrow Robinson Sr. Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Springfield High School. After high school, she began working for her uncle with Argo Trucking Co. in Orangeburg. Following that, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Lancaster and a house mother at Epworth Orphanage in Columbia. In 1956, she became employed with Springs Industries on the cutting edge of programming, as a computer programmer, which she excelled at. In the late 1950s, Mrs. Robinson was in the Lancaster Little Theater. In 1961, she married Mr. Dan Robinson and had two wonderful children. In October 1990, she took an early retirement.

