Lancaster — Mrs. Billie Jo Moseley Evans, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 1, 1953, she was the daughter of late Betty Mildred Moseley Parnell and Archie Lee Moseley.
Mrs. Evans was retired from the customer service food industry. She loved her family and spending time with them, along with her beloved pets. She also enjoyed gardening and being in the outdoors.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her daughter, Carla Horton and husband, Chuck; her son, Travis Owens; her precious grandchildren, CJ Horton and wife, Kayla, Chris Horton and partner, Taylor Dixon, and Carly Horton and partner, Scottie Walker; her adorable great-granddaughters, Hensley Horton and Mallory Horton; a brother, William Alton Moseley and wife, Ann; niece Amy House and husband, Steve; and nephew Al Moseley and wife, April.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Mildred Moseley Parnell; father, Archie Lee Moseley; two brothers, Edward Lee Moseley and Lee Edward Moseley; sister, Jacquelyn Elaine Parnell; and maternal grandmother, Ola Edell McGuirt.
The memorial service for Billie Jo Moseley Evans will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Zamar Church in Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Marvin Tennant III.
Visitation with the family will be prior to the memorial service from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
A Simple Service and Zamar Church are taking care of Mrs. Evans and her family.