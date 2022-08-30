LANCASTER — Mr. Billy Michael “Mike” Jowers, 61, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
LANCASTER — Mr. Billy Michael “Mike” Jowers, 61, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
He was born Oct. 30, 1960, in Lancaster, a son of Billy Martin Jowers and the late Nancy Louise McCoy Jowers.
Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cotton Pate officiating. Entombment is at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Survivors include a son, Brent Michael Jowers; his father, Billy Martin Jowers; three sisters, Sandra Jowers Griffin (Rick), Marsha Jowers Reeves and Margaret Jowers McManus (James); his former wife, Karen Jo Threatt; and brother-in-law, Ken Stacks.
Lancaster Funeral Home is in charge.