Bobby Robinson, 53, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
A son of Emma Robinson, he was born July 3, 1969, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include two sons, Bobby Robinson and Isaac Jesse Robinson, both of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; one sister, Shirley Cureton of Lancaster; three brothers, Horace Robinson (Barbara), Frank Robinson (Twyla), all of Atlanta, Ga., and Lawrence Stroman (Shondia) of Columbia.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.