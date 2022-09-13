LANCASTER — Mrs. Brenda Ann Hunter Laney, 76, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Brenda Ann Hunter Laney, 76, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Lynwood Drive Church of God, with the Rev. Clyde Hardin officiating.
She is survived by a brother, Jesse Hunter and his wife, Katherine, of Lancaster; and a niece, Tega Vincent and her husband, Brian, of Lancaster.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving Mrs. Laney’s family.