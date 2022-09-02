Candace Vonita Hammond, 62, died, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Candace Vonita Hammond, 62, died, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
A daughter of the late Isaac Hammond and late Mattie Anthony Hammond, she was born Jan. 1, 1960. in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.
Survivors include children, Will Hammond of Lancaster, Jasmime Hammond of Pendergrass, Ga., Samuel Hammond, Matthew Hammond, Kendall Hammond and Candra Hammond, all of Gainesville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Hammond, and brother, Timothy Hammond, both of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.