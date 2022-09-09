GREAT FALLS — Mrs. Candy H. Plyler, 66, wife of the late Danny Plyler Sr., died Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
The family will host a service at a later date.
Born Dec. 9, 1955, Candy is survived by daughter, Samantha Taylor and significant other, Brenner Hartley, of Murrells Inlet; son, Danny Plyler Jr. (Kara) of Chester; mother, Yvonne Taylor and stepfather Hazel Taylor of Lancaster; brother, Randy Harris (Debbie) of Lancaster; sister, Pansy Jordan (Mickey) of Lancaster; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster, is in charge.