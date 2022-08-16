Carmon Santos-Shannon, 61, died, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Carmon Santos-Shannon, 61, died, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
A daughter of Luz Figuroa Alvarez and the late Enrique Alvarez, she was born July 8, 1961, in Reading, Pa.
Memorial service and viewing were held Monday, Aug. 15.
Survivors include her husband, Martin Lamond Shannon of Lancaster; two daughters, Latasha Santos and Brittany Shannon; two sons, Jose A. Santos Jr. and Cody Shannon; stepson, Patrick Shannon; her mother; sisters, Luz Robinson and Kathy Gonzaloz; two brothers, Enrique Alvarez and Jorge Alvarez; three grandchildren; mother and father-in-law, Martin and Annie Shannon.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.