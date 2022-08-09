Charles Frances Saddler Blair, 77, died, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A daughter of the late Henry Saddler Sr. and the late Sarah Belk Saddler, she was born June 16, 1945, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Charles Frances Saddler Blair, 77, died, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A daughter of the late Henry Saddler Sr. and the late Sarah Belk Saddler, she was born June 16, 1945, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Waxhaw, N.C., with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, James Thomas Blair; daughter, Pamela L. Allison; son, Roland S. Blair; sister, Henrietta Hood; brother, Henry Saddler Jr.; mother-in-law, Willie Mae Blair; and three grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.