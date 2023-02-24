LANCASTER — Charles Pressley Faile, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
LANCASTER — Charles Pressley Faile, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1940.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Faile will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lancaster Funeral Home chapel, with the Revs. Tommy Mosier and Hank Griffin officiating.
Mr. Faile is survived by his wife, Jean Williamson Faile; and his daughter, Darlene Faile Broome (Carl).
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Faile.