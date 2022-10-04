Cindy Leah Burns, 15, of Lancaster, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

She was born Aug. 4, 2007, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of Courtney Amanda Scott and Curtis Alvin Burns. Cindy was a 10th-grade student at Buford High School. She was growing into her own self. She was a free-spirited jokester, who strived to see others smile. She was a loving sister and a staple in her family.

