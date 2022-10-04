Cindy Leah Burns, 15, of Lancaster, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
She was born Aug. 4, 2007, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of Courtney Amanda Scott and Curtis Alvin Burns. Cindy was a 10th-grade student at Buford High School. She was growing into her own self. She was a free-spirited jokester, who strived to see others smile. She was a loving sister and a staple in her family.
A service to celebrate Cindy’s life was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams officiating.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Courtney Amanda Scott (Juston) of Lancaster; her father, Curtis Alvin Burns (Nikki) of Monroe; a brother, Christian Burns of Monroe; a sister, Lilly Scott of Lancaster; an uncle, Bryan Burns of Gaffney; two aunts, Logan Mathews of Asheboro, and Jodie Baker of Fairview; paternal grandparents, Mary Hammond (Tommy) of Monroe, and Jr. Burns of Chester; maternal grandparents, Mike Mathews (Janet) of Canton; and extended family members.
Cindy is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Heather Mathews.
The family received friends following the service in the church family life center.
The family asked attendees to wear bright colors to honor Cindy’s personality. The family also asked attendees to bring letters and small mementos and place them in the basket provided.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving Cindy’s family.