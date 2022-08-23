LANCASTER — Mr. Clebern Thomas “Tom” Hovis, 66, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
He was born Oct. 26, 1955, in Union County, N.C., the son of the late John Edward Hovis and Doris Ann Nordan Hovis.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Clebern Thomas “Tom” Hovis, 66, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
He was born Oct. 26, 1955, in Union County, N.C., the son of the late John Edward Hovis and Doris Ann Nordan Hovis.
Tom is survived by his fur baby, Charley, who he loved greatly; many cousins;, his church family; and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Timothy Espar.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Hovis.