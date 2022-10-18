David Eugene Lunn, 55, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
His funeral service was Sunday, Oct. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Sandhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing was Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
A son of the late Georgia Miller and the late Bonnie Lawrence, “Tater House” was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Charlotte.
Survivors include sons, Jamarcus Frazier, David Clyburn; stepsons, Joshua Stover and Tremon Stover; daughters, Jaysonda Frazier, Shirneka Cook, Kanesha Clyburn, Brenisha Frazier, She’asia Garmon; stepdaughters, Sade Barnes, Keionte McCollough; sisters, Mary Miller of Chesterfield, Alfrieda Bennett, Linda Miller; and 20 grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.