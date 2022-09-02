David McIlwain Jr., 66, died, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
A son of the late Rev. Marie Collins McIlwain and the late David McIlwain Sr., he was born Sept. 27, 1955, in Lancaster.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include one brother, Donnie McIlwain of Charlotte, N.C.; six sisters, Josephine McIlwain of Myrtle Beach, Lucille Allen Rylander of Galveston, Texas, Glenda Patterson, Linda Shannon, Geraldine Watson and Genelle Foster, all of Lancaster; and David John Lee McIlwain of Lancaster, who was raised as a brother.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.