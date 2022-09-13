Our mother, Deborah “Debbie” June Wolfe, was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 63.
Debbie truly put all others before herself and will be missed dearly.
Debbie is survived by Larry Wolfe (brother); Ester Wolfe (sister); Shannon Heustess (son), David Heustess (son); Brienne Heustess (daughter); Corbin Heustess (grandson), Madison Chan, (grandson), Tristan Chan (grandson), Jocelyn Heustess (granddaughter), Camryn Heustess (granddaughter), and Braelyn Chan (grandson).
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501. A celebration of life service will be held following the service in the church activities center to celebrate the amazing woman she was.
All funeral-related information can be found at her Facebook page, Debbie Wolfe Wolfe Gardens.