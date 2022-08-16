Derek Alexander Robinson was born in Lancaster on Feb. 19, 1974. He was the devoted son of Mildred R. Thomas. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Luther Thomas Sr. He accepted Christ as his Savior early in life and was a member of First Washington Baptist Church in Lancaster. After moving to Clio to help care for his loving mother, he attended Old Clio United Methodist Church in Clio.
Derek graduated in the Class of 1993 from Lancaster High School. He was loyal to his alma mater and served as the photographer for the Bruins football and basketball teams for Lancaster High School. After graduating from high school, he attended York Technical College in Rock Hill and received an associate degree in teleproduction. Derek was employed the majority of his life as a dairy manager for Food Lion in Indian Land and Lancaster. He was a loyal fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, while at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee in Florence, Derek responded to the Master’s call from labor to reward.
He leaves to cherish precious memories, but not limited to his loving mother, Mildred Robinson Thomas of Clio; his uncle, Leonard Robinson, and his aunts, Anne R. Cauthen and Shirnetha R. Belk, all of Lancaster; god-sister, Jackie Bridges of Cheraw; special friend, Amy McRae of Clio; along with cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Old Clio United Methodist Church, 2741 S.C. 9 East, Clio, SC 29512, with interment at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear face masks and exercise social distancing.
Quick’s Funeral Home of Bennettsville is in charge, under the direction of Dr. Toris T. Quick.