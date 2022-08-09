Dexter Joseph Goshorn, 19, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. His family is deeply saddened by his loss.

Dexter was born on Jan. 11, 2003, to Arretta and Jason Goshorn in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduating from Lancaster High School in 2021, Dexter briefly attended Arizona State University Online to study computer engineering, but was taking a break to refocus on his interest in automotive mechanics.

