Dexter Joseph Goshorn, 19, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. His family is deeply saddened by his loss.
Dexter was born on Jan. 11, 2003, to Arretta and Jason Goshorn in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduating from Lancaster High School in 2021, Dexter briefly attended Arizona State University Online to study computer engineering, but was taking a break to refocus on his interest in automotive mechanics.
He loved spending time with his family, playing video games, all things cars, many adventurous outdoor activities and eating. He was a bright and kind young man and everyone who met Dexter instantly gained a friend. He had an immense passion for making others feel included and was always a source of a smile, laugh or hug. His mother and stepfather, Arretta and Stevie; father and stepmother, Jason and Kristen; siblings Devon, Dylan, Destinee, Donovan and Dessa; and far too many other family members and friends to mention, will miss him more than words can say.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dexter’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
There will be a celebration of Dexter’s life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bear Creek Park, 1672 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.