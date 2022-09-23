LANCASTER — Mrs. Donna Marie Byrdic Adams, 68, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Lancaster, a daughter of Mary Sue Cooper Byrdic and the late Bobby Lee Byrdic. Mrs. Adams was of the Methodist faith. She loved cooking for her family, canning and fishing. Mrs. Adams made her own cookbook. She enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time with her family.

