LANCASTER — Mrs. Donna Marie Byrdic Adams, 68, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Lancaster, a daughter of Mary Sue Cooper Byrdic and the late Bobby Lee Byrdic. Mrs. Adams was of the Methodist faith. She loved cooking for her family, canning and fishing. Mrs. Adams made her own cookbook. She enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time with her family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Adams was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, George Wayne Adams of Lancaster; three sons, Daniel Riley and Christopher Adams and his wife, Dena, all of Lancaster, and Patrick Adams and his wife, Olivia, of McConnells; three daughters, Tina Marie Neal and her husband, Ed, and Andie Rogers and her husband, Donnie, all of Lancaster, and Dawn Berry and her husband, Josh, of Metter, Ga.; her mother, Mary Sue Byrdic of Lancaster; a brother, Kenneth Byrdic and his wife, Kathy, of Lancaster; a sister, Rhonda Lynn Faile of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Austin Mahaffee, Avery Mahaffee, Baylee Adams, Jaci Berry, Kolton Rogers and Braelon Adams; and a great-grandchild, Roman Mahaffee.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Danny Byrdic, Dennis Byrdic, Freddie Byrdic and Chuck Byrdic.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Adams.