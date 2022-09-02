Dorothy L. Truesdale, 59, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
A daughter of the late Sidney Truesdale and late Willie Mae Kirkland Truesdale, she was born Nov. 28, 1960, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dorothy L. Truesdale, 59, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
A daughter of the late Sidney Truesdale and late Willie Mae Kirkland Truesdale, she was born Nov. 28, 1960, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Kershaw. The Rev. James R. Belton officiated. Viewing was Thursday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Dontay J’Von Truesdale of Kershaw; one daughter, Betty E. Truesdale of Charlotte, N.C.; life companion, Samuel Clark of Kershaw; and one grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.