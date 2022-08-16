Mrs. Edith Lloyd Marshall, 88, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the lawn of St. John’s Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mike Burgess officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Clay Summers.
The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church atrium from 9 to 10 a.m.
A brief graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m.
A native of Lancaster County, Mrs. Marshall was born to Euel A. and Marie Barr Lloyd on May 7, 1934, and was one of five children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings; her devoted husband of 53 years, John Curtis (JC) Marshall Jr.; and her son, Richard Alan Marshall.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her sons, Michael Wayne (Faye), John Curtis III (Julie) and David Elton (Rita); in addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Marshall strongly requested memorials be made to Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250-9988.
Family was the cornerstone of Edie and JC’s life together. As part of their personal commitment to better the lives of children without families, they spent many years supporting and serving with a mission team at Epworth. This is where her heart remained. Her passion for children will live through the legacy donations in her memory.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Marshall family and condolences may be made at www.greene