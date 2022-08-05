Edward Jerome Montgomery, 35, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Edward Jerome Montgomery, 35, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
A son of Herman Vinson and Lori Montgomery Robinson, he was born Oct. 2, 1986, in Rock Hill.
Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Thursday, Aug. 4.
Survivors include daughter, Kalaya Mackey; sons, Thomas T. Montgomery and Edward J. Montgomery; brothers, Tyrome Montgomery, Mondrall Kirk and Javon Kirk; sisters, Lakesha Montgomery, Felicia Montgomery, Latoria Montgomery, Lsheba Kirk, Takela Kirk, ShaJada Patterson, Chrishunda Miller, Keonna Blackmon; and grandmother, Betty Ann Montgomery.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.