Mr. Edward “Eddie” Lee Altman Jr., 47, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 13, 1975, in Lancaster, a son of Linda Jones Altman and the late Edward Lee Altman, Sr.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Altman will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with Robbie Horne officiating.
Eddie was an avid hunter. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching NASCAR and football, going out to eat and traveling.
He loved spending time with his brother “that was his best friend.”
Mr. Altman is survived by his wife, Stacy Mackey Altman; two sons, Matthew Altman (Gabby), and Cameron Barwick; two daughters, Brooke “Buttercup” Altman (Nick), and Morgan Cope (Malik); his mother, Linda Jones Altman; a brother, Grady Wayne Altman (Teresa); a sister, Melissa Altman Horne (Mandy); a family best friend, Felicia Ellis; four grandchildren, Skylar Catoe, Greyson Williams, Koleson Parris and Maddy Altman, all of Lancaster.
The family will receive friends after the service at the home, 812 Gypsy Lane, Lancaster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28203; and Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Altman.