LANCASTER — Mrs. Elaine Ingalls Mackey, 78, of Lancaster, widow of Walter J. Mackey, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born June 28, 1944, in Barre, Vt., a daughter of the late Cleo Ingalls and Juanita Ballard Ingalls. Mrs. Mackey loved doing crochet and going camping. She loved to bake, loved the LORD and loved her family. She often had conversations with her constant companion, her cat, Sassy.

Trending Videos