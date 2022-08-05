LANCASTER — Mrs. Elaine Ingalls Mackey, 78, of Lancaster, widow of Walter J. Mackey, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born June 28, 1944, in Barre, Vt., a daughter of the late Cleo Ingalls and Juanita Ballard Ingalls. Mrs. Mackey loved doing crochet and going camping. She loved to bake, loved the LORD and loved her family. She often had conversations with her constant companion, her cat, Sassy.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mackey will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Buddy Thomas and Eddie Pruitt officiating. Entombment will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Mackey is survived by her children, Anita Mackey of Surfside Beach, Penny Mackey Robinson of Lancaster, Andy Mackey (Shannon) of Heath Springs, Randy Mackey (Amy) of Lancaster and Kelly Thomas (Buddy) of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Lisenby, Crystal Mobley, LeeLee Mobley, Kayla Fain, Payton Robinson, Paige Robinson, Brad Mackey, Carley Mackey, Brooke Twitty, Kaylee Twitty, Logan Brown and Isaac Thomas; 15 great grandchildren; and a brother, George Ingalls (Kathy) of Bennettsville.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Pruitt.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and other times at the home of Kelly and Buddy Thomas, 2081 John Everall Road, Lancaster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4357 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
