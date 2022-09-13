Funeral services for Eloise Robinson Hinson, 87, of Kershaw, were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, in the sanctuary of White Bluff Baptist Church in Kershaw. The Rev. Doug Humphries officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends immediately following the burial in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home of her granddaughter.

