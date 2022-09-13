Funeral services for Eloise Robinson Hinson, 87, of Kershaw, were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, in the sanctuary of White Bluff Baptist Church in Kershaw. The Rev. Doug Humphries officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends immediately following the burial in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home of her granddaughter.
Mrs. Hinson passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home.
Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Grover J. Robinson and Helma Snelson Robinson. She was a graduate of Flat Creek High School and employed with Springs Industries for 44 years. Mrs. Hinson enjoyed traveling with the Young at Heart at her church, playing the piano and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of White Bluff Baptist Church.
Surviving is her daughter, Denise H. Roberts; three grandchildren, Candice (Jeffrey) Phillips, Jeffrey (Cindy) Hinson and Kurt (Hayley) Roberts; seven great-grandchildren, Mason (Hannah) Kirkley, Nicholas Kirkley, Taylor Hinson, Natalie Hinson, Miley Hinson, Mallory Roberts and Gatlin Roberts; two great-great-grandsons; two sisters-in-law; Aletha Robinson and Kathy H. Robinson and a large extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack G. Hinson; and two brothers, Grover Snelson Robinson and Jack W. Robinson.
Memorial remembrances may be made in her memory to White Bluff Baptist Church, 3125 Duckwood Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements were under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.