Ernest Le’Brae Massey Jr., 23, died Saturday, July 30, 2022.
A son of Ernest Lee Massey Sr. and Jacqueline T. Thompson, he was born Jan. 11, 1999, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ernest Le’Brae Massey Jr., 23, died Saturday, July 30, 2022.
A son of Ernest Lee Massey Sr. and Jacqueline T. Thompson, he was born Jan. 11, 1999, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home., with entombment in Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Nye’Mir Lee Massey and Zaiden Lee Massey; his parents; brother, Joe C. Coleman Jr.; sisters, Jackeia T. Coleman, Jessica N. Massey, Jerrica Massey and Ju’Noe Massey; and grandparents, Ruby N. Davis, Willene and Lester Barber.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.