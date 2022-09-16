Franklin Pierce Barnes Jr., 68, died early on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home.
Franklin Pierce Barnes Jr., 68, died early on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home.
A son of the late Franklin Pierce Barnes Sr. and Eula Mae Montgomery Barnes, he was born on May 25, 1958, in Lancaster.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Camp Creek AME Zion Church.
Viewing was 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at McMullen Funeral Home.
A son, Franklin Pierce Barnes III, and two sisters, Alma Stevenson of Lancaster, and Merion Bethea (Johnnie) of Durham, N.C., survive Frank.
Care is entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home of Lancaster.