FORT MILL — Mr. Gary Wayne Miller, 79, of Fort Mill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
He was born in Geary County, Kan., on June 8, 1943. He was a son of the late Dale Frances Miller and Evelyn Manz Miller.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FORT MILL — Mr. Gary Wayne Miller, 79, of Fort Mill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
He was born in Geary County, Kan., on June 8, 1943. He was a son of the late Dale Frances Miller and Evelyn Manz Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C. 160, Fort Mill, SC 29708. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be in Milford Cemetery in Milford, Kan.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Lois Anderson Miller; children, Gary D. Miller (Kristin) of Weston, Fla., Troy Miller (Shannon) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Farrah Miller Romeo (Dante) of Tampa, Fla., and Trenton Miller (Ashlyn) of Rock Hill; nine grandchildren, Jacob (Brittany), Katherine (Brad), Nicholas, Julia, Tyler, Quinnlyn, Brantley, Dante and Colton; sister, Linda Chester of St. George, Kan.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Gary earned his bachelor of science degree in milling technology from Kansas State University in Manhatten, Kan.
After graduation, he served six years in the Army National Guard in Kansas, South Carolina and Arizona, while at the same time working in sales and marketing. His working career spanned 35 years with five different national consumer product companies. He loved hunting and fishing and classic cars. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
A special thank you to Ashlyn, Barb, Darlene, Korrine, Renee and Anne from Traditions and Epic Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, c/o Music Department, 1691 S.C. 160, Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112, is caring for the Miller family.