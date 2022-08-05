George “Frank Jr.” Shannon, 76, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
A son of the late George Frank Shannon Sr. and Alice Montgomery Shannon, he was born Sept. 28, 1945, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing was Friday, Aug. 5.
Survivors include daughters, Sophia Shannon, Catrina M. Nelson and Latwanya Cunningham; sons, Byrant F. Shannon, Jason Witherspoon and Nicholas Montgomery; sisters, Margie E. Mango, Constance Patterson, Anita McIlwain and Jeanette S. LouAllen; brothers, Joe Arthur Shannon, Kevin Shannon, Cedrick Shannon; and 10 grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.