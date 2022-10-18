LANCASTER — Dr. George Lamply David Jr., 90, local physician and surgeon, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Florence, the eldest child of George L. David Sr. and Elma Thomas David. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and was drafted immediately after high school into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. This led to his career in medicine. After discharge from the Army, he received his BS degree from the University of South Carolina. He then enrolled at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he received his MD degree in 1958. At the Medical University of South Carolina, he received his surgical training and certification.
In 1957, Dr. David married the love of his life, Marilyn Cribb David (deceased Nov. 9, 2014). Dr. David practiced one year at Williamsburg Hospital in Kingstree. The rest of his medical career was served in Lancaster County, beginning in 1967. He continued serving for over 46 years, placing the health and care of his patients above everything.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Dr. David enjoyed playing the saxophone and loved music. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons and the S.C. Surgical Society. Dr. David will be greatly missed by this community.
Dr. David is survived by his son, George L. David III of Snowshoe, W.Va.; two daughters, Susan David and Druid D. Burtner, both of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth Burtner and Nicholas Alexander Burtner; two brothers, William David (Freddie) of Florence and Dan David of Charleston; anda sister, Elizabeth Wright (Bill) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life service for Dr. David was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The family received friends after the service in the foyer. Interment will be private. A register book was available Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home for anyone that wanted to stop by and pay respects.
For those who wish, memorials may be made in memory of Dr. David to a charity of one’s choice.
