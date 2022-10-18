LANCASTER — Dr. George Lamply David Jr., 90, local physician and surgeon, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Florence, the eldest child of George L. David Sr. and Elma Thomas David. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and was drafted immediately after high school into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. This led to his career in medicine. After discharge from the Army, he received his BS degree from the University of South Carolina. He then enrolled at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he received his MD degree in 1958. At the Medical University of South Carolina, he received his surgical training and certification.

