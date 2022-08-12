LANCASTER — George Wallace Waldrop Sr., 100, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Lancaster Grove after a life graciously lived.
He was born July 26, 1922, in Greenville. George was the son of the late Claude Furman Waldrop and the late Lola Elizabeth Garvin Waldrop, and the brother of Eddie Waldrop, Charles Waldrop and Gene Waldrop.
George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a true Southern gentleman. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1940. He moved to Lancaster in 1942, where he worked at Mackey Drug Store. This is where he met Louise Sistare, the love of his life, and they married on Feb. 13, 1943. They were married 73 years before Louise died in 2016.
George served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a staff sergeant in the Company D 290th Regiment, 75th Infantry Division. In 1945, George fought in the Battle of the Bulge, received the Bronze Star medal and was honorably discharged. He penned a book, “What ‘Poppy’ Did in the War,” to share with his family and others his experiences during his service.
In 1946, George began working for the Bank of Lancaster as their first male cashier. George attended the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University and graduated on June 23, 1962. As his career continued, George worked under six different bank banners and held various positions. On May 9, 1973, George became president of The Lancaster Trust Co. He retired from banking after 40 years of service.
George was dedicated to serving others. He served seven years on the Lancaster County School Board. George also served as the executive director of the Lancaster Medical Endowment starting in 1976. The endowment raised funds to support Springs Memorial Hospital. He served as board member and chair of Presbyterian Home of South Carolina. He was a Master Mason and Shriner. George also served on many chamber of commerce committees and held the position of treasurer for the Douglas Water District.
George was an active member of the Douglas Presbyterian Church, where he served in various lay positions. George served as a deacon and elder emeritus.
Throughout the years, George remained an active member of the veterans breakfast group, men’s prayer breakfast group and Douglas Men of the Church group. George was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 31.
Family was especially important to George. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of his life. He is survived by his son, George Waldrop Jr. and his wife, Mary Margaret; daughter, Harriett Strom and her husband, Tim; and four grandchildren, Heather Starnes (Jason), Garvin Evans (Teresa), Meredith Houck (Matt) and Andrew Evans (Katie). George also has eight great-grandchildren, Logan Evans, Caroline Evans, Hope Starnes, Grayson Evans, Charlotte Houck, Jack Evans, James Starnes and Elliott Houck, and a large extended family.
The celebration of life service for George will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.13, at Douglas Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends and family following the service. The burial service will be private.
A special note of thanks to Senior Helpers of Lancaster, Lancaster Grove Senior Living and Hospice of Lancaster and the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice of Lancaster and the Piedmont, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 104, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Waldrop.