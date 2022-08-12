LANCASTER — George Wallace Waldrop Sr., 100, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Lancaster Grove after a life graciously lived.

He was born July 26, 1922, in Greenville. George was the son of the late Claude Furman Waldrop and the late Lola Elizabeth Garvin Waldrop, and the brother of Eddie Waldrop, Charles Waldrop and Gene Waldrop.

