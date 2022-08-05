We regret to announce the passing of Gregg Paul Shipston on July 11, 2022. He was born Dec. 24, 1957, in Lewiston, N.Y.
Gregg will be remembered as an all-around nice guy whose passions of listening to music, cooking and eating delicious foods, working outside on his property and spending time with his family brought him true joy.
We lost Gregg while he was vacationing with his wife on the gorgeous beaches of Jamaica. Despite this sudden heartbreak, we know that Gregg would have wanted nothing more than to spend his final moments in paradise alongside his loving wife of 37 years, Elise.
Gregg worked at Fort Mill High School as a culinary arts teacher. Gregg was loved by his students both at Fort Mill and at his previous school, Lancaster High. He was known for teaching his students to cook delicious meals with any ingredients around the kitchen. His students will surely miss Gregg’s patience and enthusiasm for teaching. Gregg felt teaching was his true calling.
While not at work, Gregg loved to listen to music and his vinyl records. His tastes were eclectic and included many favorites including Robyn Hitchcock, English Beat, The Stranglers and Genesis. Gregg loved to share his love of music (and food!) through his frequent posts on Facebook.
Besides his wife Elise, Gregg is survived by his son Austin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Frank Lopez;, his sister-in-law, Jenny Shipston, and her children, Liam, Mark and Megan (who will forever remember his support and love); and his sister, Lisa DeVito.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Loraine; and his brother, Gary.
A celebration of Gregg and his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics of South Carolina, Gregg’s favorite charity.