LANCASTER — Mr. Gus Jacob Grau IV, 76, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Reformation Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Christopher Girardeau officiating.
Mr. Grau is survived by his wife, Myra Hall Grau; son, Troy Grau; and daughter, Lisa Huss, all of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Lindy Catoe and Ashley Holliday, both of Kershaw; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brother, Phillip Grau; and sister, Charlotte Bishop.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 26, Lancaster, SC 29721.