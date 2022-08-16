Gwendolyn Jones, 70, died, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Gwendolyn Jones, 70, died, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
A daughter of the late Minion Jones and Carrie McDow Jones, she was born Jan. 13, 1952, in Lancaster.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate.
Survivors include one son, Manalita Jones of Lancaster; one sister, Diary Jones Addison (John) of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.