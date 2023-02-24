LANCASTER — Hazel Clayton “Nick” Nicholson, 65, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
LANCASTER — Hazel Clayton “Nick” Nicholson, 65, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
He was born Oct. 21, 1957, a son of the late Hazel Hugh Nicholson and Bernice Rogers Nicholson.
Nick is survived by his loving partner of 11 years, Donna Williamson; son, Nick Nicholson Jr.; and brother, Donald Alan Nicholson (Tina).
Nick was preceded in death by a daughter, Martina Nicole Nicholson; his parents; and his sister, Belinda Ann Guthrie.
The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family.