LANCASTER — Mrs. Helga Emma Plyler, 83, wife of the late Ira Boyd Plyler, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Helga was born in Fulda, West Germany, on June 24, 1939, to her parents, Valentin Wingenfeld and Frieda Dehler Wingenfield.
Helga had two children, Darla Braddock (Jimmy) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Brenda Campbell of Lancaster.
She had six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Helga was predeceased by a great-granddaughter.
The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, with a graveside service and burial following in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Plyler is in the care of Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.