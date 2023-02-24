LANCASTER — Hubert “Spanky” Richard Morgan, 87, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Morgan and Louise Williams Morgan. He was the husband of the late Shirley Ann Robinson Morgan.
from America Pulp and Paper Co., formerly Georgia Pacific, as an electrician for over 40 years. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and served as a deacon when appointed. In his younger years, he built and flew model airplanes. He loved working on his A-Model cars, playing cards, pool and his harmonica. Spanky was a jokester, who loved spending time with his family.
Spanky is survived by two sons, Dennis Morgan and his significant other, Jeannie Walton, and Greg Morgan and his wife, Shelma; a daughter, Debbie Traywick and her husband, Randy; five grandchildren, Kirk Brunson (Joy), Wynlyn McBride, Heath R. Traywick (Samantha), Paige Morgan Nicholson (Sam) and Cody L. Traywick; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gail Hyatt.
Spanky was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Morgan; his parents, James and Louise Morgan; and his sister, Marie Williams.
The celebration of life service for Spanky was 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, 750 W. Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach, NY 11561.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster cared for the family of Mr. Spanky Morgan.